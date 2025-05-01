Problem 1
Parasitology is the study of parasitic:
a. A.viruses
b. Prokaryotes
c. Fungi
d. Eukaryotes
Problem 2
The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.
a. Naegleria
b. Balantidium
c. Fasciola
d. Trypanosoma
Problem 3
Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually? __________
a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius
Problem 4
Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.
a. sand flies
b. tsetse flies
c. kissing bugs
d. mosquitoes
Problem 5
Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________
a. Miracidia
b. Metacercaria
c. Bradyzoite
d. Amastigote
Problem 6
In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
Problem 7
The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.
a. humans
b. cats
c. birds
d. mosquitoes
Problem 8
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms
Problem 9
Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.
a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium
Problem 10
The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.
a. metacercariae
b. cercariae
c. cysticerci
d. miracidia
Problem 11
The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name?
a. Taenia solium
b. Taenia saginata
c. Ancylostoma duodenale
d. Echinococcus granulosus
Problem 12
Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:
a. Hookworm
b. Pinworm
c. Whipworm
d. Tapeworm
Problem 14
Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.
a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides
Problem 15
Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________
a. Fleas
b. Ticks
c. Mosquitoes
d. True bugs
Problem 16
The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .
a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation
Problem 17
Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food
Problem 18
The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.
a. red blood cells
b. liver cells
c. schizonts
d. Anopheles mosquitoes
Problem 19
The tapeworm attachment organ is a:
a. Scolex
b. Proglottid
c. Strobila
d. Cuticle
Problem 20
Trophozoite-cyst conversion is vital to the life of __________.
a. Balantidium
b. Entamoeba
c. Giardia
d, all of the above
Problem 1
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.
Problem 2
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.
Problem 3
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.
Problem 4
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.
Problem 5
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.
Problem 6
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
Problem 7
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
Problem 8
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.
Problem 9
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
Problem 10
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
