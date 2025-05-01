Problem 2
____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.
Problem 3
African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.
Problem 4
The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.
Problem 5
Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.
Problem 6
Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .
Problem 7
The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________ (give genera only).
Problem 8
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .
Problem 9
Hookworm disease is caused by ____________ in the Middle East.
Problem 10
Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .
Problem 1
Match the numbered organism with the correct lettered term. Answers may be used more than once, and an organism may have more than one answer.
1. ___ Balantidium coli
2. ___ Echinococcus granulosus
3. ___ Fasciola spp.
4. ___ Leishmania spp.
5. ___ Plasmodium falciparum
6. ___ Plasmodium vivax
7. ___ Taenia spp.
8. ___ Toxoplasma gondii
9. ___ Trypanosoma
10. ___ Wuchereria bancrofti
A. Miracidia
B. Bradyzoites
C. Schizogony
D. Microfilaria
E. Hydatid cyst
F. Cysticerci
G. Trophozoites
H. Amastigotes
I. Hypnozoites
J. Flagellated trypanosomes
Problem 1
Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.
Problem 2
Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.
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fecal anal
a. ________ b. _________
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blood fecal
c. _________ d. _________
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vaginal blood
e. _________ f. __________
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fecal fecal
g. ___________ h. ___________
Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
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