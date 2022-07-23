Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 7
Chapter 6, Problem 7

Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by drawing a graph with the x-axis labeled as 'Time' and the y-axis labeled as 'Number of Bacteria (log scale)'. This sets the stage for visualizing bacterial growth over time.
Draw a curve that shows four distinct phases: Lag phase, Log (Exponential) phase, Stationary phase, and Death phase. Each phase should be clearly separated on the time axis.
Label the first phase as 'Lag phase'. Explain that during this phase, bacteria are metabolically active but not yet dividing rapidly. They are adapting to the new environment, synthesizing enzymes and molecules needed for growth.
Label the second phase as 'Log (Exponential) phase'. Describe that bacteria are dividing at a constant and rapid rate, leading to exponential growth. Nutrients are abundant, and waste products are minimal.
Label the third phase as 'Stationary phase'. Explain that the growth rate slows and stabilizes because nutrients become limited and waste products accumulate. The number of new cells equals the number of dying cells, so the population size remains constant.
Label the fourth phase as 'Death phase'. Describe that the number of dying cells exceeds the number of new cells due to depletion of nutrients and toxic accumulation, leading to a decline in the overall bacterial population.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phases of Bacterial Growth Curve

The bacterial growth curve consists of four phases: lag, log (exponential), stationary, and death. Each phase represents a different state of bacterial population dynamics in a closed culture system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:59
Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System

Lag Phase

During the lag phase, bacteria adapt to their new environment, synthesizing enzymes and molecules needed for growth. Cell division is minimal, but metabolic activity is high as cells prepare for rapid multiplication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:15
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands

Log, Stationary, and Death Phases

In the log phase, bacteria divide rapidly, causing exponential population growth. The stationary phase occurs when nutrient depletion and waste accumulation halt growth, balancing cell division and death. Finally, in the death phase, cells die at an exponential rate due to unfavorable conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:57
Phases of Glycolysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:

a. Barophiles

b. Thermophiles

c. Mesophiles

d. Psychrophiles

1010
views
Textbook Question

___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.

803
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between complex media and defined media?

2528
views
Textbook Question

Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.

a. Optimum growth temperature

b. Maximum growth temperature

c. Minimum growth temperature

d. Metabolic threshold

697
views
Textbook Question

Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.

690
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?

a. Cholesterol

b. Water

c. Vitamins

d. Heme

872
views