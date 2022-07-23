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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 5
Chapter 6, Problem 5

Why is agar used in microbiology?

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1
Understand that agar is a gelatinous substance derived from red algae, commonly used as a solidifying agent in microbiological culture media.
Recognize that agar provides a stable and firm surface for the growth of microorganisms, allowing them to form distinct colonies that can be easily observed and studied.
Note that agar remains solid at typical incubation temperatures (around 37°C), which is essential for maintaining the integrity of the culture medium during microbial growth.
Acknowledge that agar is generally not metabolized by most bacteria, so it does not interfere with the nutrients or the growth characteristics of the microorganisms being cultured.
Realize that agar's transparency allows for easy visualization of microbial colonies and any changes in the medium, facilitating identification and analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Agar as a Solidifying Agent

Agar is a gelatinous substance derived from red algae used to solidify culture media. It provides a stable surface for microbial growth, allowing colonies to form and be easily observed. Unlike gelatin, agar remains solid at typical incubation temperatures.
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Inertness and Nutrient Support

Agar is chemically inert, meaning it does not react with or get metabolized by most microorganisms. This property ensures that it does not interfere with microbial growth or experimental results, making it an ideal medium base when combined with nutrients.
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Temperature Stability

Agar melts at around 85°C and solidifies near 40°C, allowing it to be poured as a liquid and then solidify at room or incubation temperatures. This thermal property facilitates easy preparation and handling of culture plates without harming microbes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:

a. Aerotolerant

b. Capnophiles

c. Facultative anaerobes

d. Fastidious

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Textbook Question

___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.

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Textbook Question

Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?

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Textbook Question

The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:

a. The hydroxyl radical

b. The peroxide anion

c. The superoxide radical

d. Singlet oxygen

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Textbook Question

What is the difference between complex media and defined media?

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Textbook Question

The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .

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