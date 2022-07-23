Why is agar used in microbiology?

Textbook Question
Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
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Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?
The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:
a. The hydroxyl radical
b. The peroxide anion
c. The superoxide radical
d. Singlet oxygen
What is the difference between complex media and defined media?
The lowest temperature at which a microbe continues to metabolize is called its ___________ .