The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm should:
The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm's total revenue is:
The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm's profit (or loss) is:
The firm shuts down at any price below:
What is the least amount of output, assuming the firm does not shut down?
If the price falls from P4 to P3, then output will decrease by