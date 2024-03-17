11. Perfect Competition
Short Run Shutdown Decision
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm should:
A
Shut down because price is less than average total cost.
B
Shut down because it cannot make a profit.
C
Produce one unit because, at this output, marginal revenue equals marginal cost.
D
Produce four units because, at this output, the loss is minimized.
293
views
2
rank
1
comments
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos