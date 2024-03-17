18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics
Budget Constraint
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Lil Kiddo just got $10 for his allowance. He has big dreams for that money and plans to buy out the toy store, slapping down the tenner at the cash register. Disillusioned, he decides to buy pogs for $0.50 each and action figures for $2 each. Which consumption bundle is unaffordable to Lil Kiddo?
A
0 pogs and 0 action figures
B
8 pogs and 3 action figures
C
5 pogs and 4 action figures
D
10 pogs and 2 action figures
169
views
1
comments
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos