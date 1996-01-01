Skip to main content
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
Maintaining Weight / Problem 11
Which of the following grocery-shopping approaches best applies behavioral strategies to reduce impulse purchases and support long-term maintenance?
A
Shopping with a planned list after eating a full meal, avoiding aisles with highly processed snack foods, and using the list to limit unplanned purchases.
B
Shopping every day when slightly hungry so that you buy fresh items you will definitely eat, and relying on impulse choices to keep the diet varied and interesting.
C
Shopping only online and ordering all items in bulk without a list so that you can take advantage of promotional offers that increase variety but not necessarily nutritional quality.
D
Shopping with a rotating set of pre-selected favorite meals and deliberately leaving the produce section unattended to minimize decision fatigue and over-selection of vegetables.
