Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 15
Next
10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders / Weight Loss / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which statement best analyzes regulatory and safety concerns about over-the-counter weight-loss supplements compared to prescription anti-obesity drugs?
A
Both supplements and prescription drugs are regulated identically; therefore there is no difference in oversight or evidence required.
B
Supplements are regulated by international agencies rather than the FDA and thus are safer due to broader oversight.
C
Supplements are regulated as foods (safety-focused) not drugs (efficacy-focused), so efficacy is not assured and they may contain undeclared stimulants or banned compounds; prescription drugs undergo stricter testing for safety and efficacy.
D
Supplements are more rigorously tested than prescription drugs and therefore are always safer and more effective for long-term weight loss.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.