10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders
Problem 5
A 38-year-old female is 5 ft 8 in (68 in) and weighs 170 lb. Her waist circumference is 36 inches. Using the BMI formula with imperial units (BMI = 703 × weight in lb / height in in^2) and waist threshold, calculate her BMI to one decimal and assess whether her waist indicates elevated central obesity risk.
