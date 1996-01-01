- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A 20-year-old undergraduate living off-campus with limited income is food insecure and needs both immediate groceries and longer-term consistent support. Which combination of resources best addresses both immediate and sustained needs?
Which scenario best illustrates a distinction between hunger and food insecurity?
Which pairing correctly matches the target population to the USDA program?
Which program specifically provides benefits through an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) debit-card system for low-income households and is administered at the state level?
A university has 28,000 students living in 11,000 on-campus and off-campus households. Campus survey data show about 25% of students report food insecurity. If each household contains on average 1.8 students, estimate how many households likely include at least one food-insecure student, and show your work.
A public health department must reduce coverage gaps where eligible families fall through both federal and community safety nets. Which combined policy package best synthesizes feasible measures to reduce these gaps?
Which critique most accurately evaluates a systemic limitation of relying primarily on nonprofit/community-based food assistance rather than coordinated federal programs?
Which function best describes food recovery programs in the community food-assistance system?
Which operational reason explains why a food bank might spend only a portion of received funds on purchasing food even when they solicit cash donations?
Which micronutrient deficiency is most directly linked to increased risk of preventable blindness in young children?
Analyze the potential macroeconomic impacts over a generation in a country where 23% of children under five are stunted. Which effects are most plausible and why?
Which explanation most accurately accounts for why Sub‑Saharan Africa can have the highest percentage of undernourished people while South Asia has the largest absolute number of undernourished people?
Interpret the public health implication: if 23% of under‑five children in a country are stunted, what multi‑sector consequences should policymakers anticipate and plan for over the next 20 years?
Which population groups are most likely to be disproportionately affected by undernourishment worldwide?
A community health worker must triage children after a flood. Which anthropometric sign is most sensitive for detecting severe acute malnutrition in a child for immediate referral to therapeutic feeding programs?