How does increasing adipose (fat) tissue generally affect percentage of total body water, and why?
Which statement best evaluates the effect of consuming several alcoholic drinks on short-term fluid balance?
Construct the best short explanation for a patient of how dissolved minerals (electrolytes) enable nerves to send messages to muscles.
What is the commonly used dietary cutoff (in milligrams per day) to classify a mineral as a 'major' mineral rather than a 'trace' mineral?
If a toxin disrupted the Na+/K+ pump so that intracellular sodium rose substantially while intracellular potassium fell, which immediate cellular effect would you predict?
What are the Adequate Intake (AI) values for potassium for adult males and adult females (age >19) used in this lesson?
Given a lunch menu of a large cheeseburger with bacon, fries, a milkshake, and a canned soda, which single modification would most closely align the meal with DASH principles to increase potassium/magnesium/calcium and reduce sodium and saturated fat?
Which food choice provides a significant amount of highly bioavailable dietary calcium?
Which of the following is considered a non-modifiable risk factor for osteoporosis?
Why is phosphorus important alongside calcium for bone mineralization?
A 28-year-old woman estimates she consumes 320 mg magnesium/day from foods and plans to take a 250 mg supplemental magnesium tablet daily. Is she within the recommended supplemental UL and what is her total magnesium relative to the RDA for females 19–30? Show reasoning.
If a person's diet supplies 600 µg of copper daily, what percentage of the 900 µg adult RDA are they meeting? Show work.
A competitive athlete is taking high-dose zinc supplements (50 mg/day) to boost immune health and also uses a high-iron supplement. Evaluate the most appropriate dietary recommendation regarding copper to minimize the risk of a functional copper deficiency impairing hemoglobin synthesis.
A 6-year-old presents with diffuse white and brown mottling of permanent incisors but normal growth and TSH. Parents report frequent swallowing of fluoride toothpaste during early childhood. What is the most likely diagnosis and appropriate immediate counseling?
Which of the following interactions between nutrients is supported by the lesson content?