Nutrition
Back
8. Water and Minerals
8. Water and Minerals
8. Water and Minerals / Water / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which statement best evaluates the effect of consuming several alcoholic drinks on short-term fluid balance?
A
Alcohol consumption stimulates thirst reflexes and ADH simultaneously, guaranteeing that any increased urine output is immediately compensated by higher fluid intake without net fluid imbalance
B
Alcohol acts as an ADH analog that enhances renal water reabsorption and therefore prevents dehydration; consequently, moderate alcohol consumption is recommended during prolonged exercise
C
Alcohol blocks hypothalamic osmoreceptors permanently, causing a lasting inability to regulate sodium and water balance even after a single drinking episode
D
Alcohol inhibits ADH secretion from the pituitary, increasing urine output and risking dehydration, so drinking alcohol without also consuming water or electrolytes can cause net fluid loss
