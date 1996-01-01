Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
8. Water and Minerals
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
8. Water and Minerals
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 15
Next
8. Water and Minerals / Introduction to Minerals / Problem 3
Problem 3
Construct the best short explanation for a patient of how dissolved minerals (electrolytes) enable nerves to send messages to muscles.
A
Only vitamins generate electrical signals in nerves; minerals simply change the pH of the blood which indirectly makes nerves more or less sensitive in a way unrelated to ion movement.
B
Minerals form large, insoluble crystals in the bloodstream that physically push on nerves causing them to fire, and muscles react to this mechanical pressure without any change in electrical properties.
C
Electrolytes are digested into amino acids that then enter nerve cells to directly supply the energy required for muscle contraction, so the role of ions is purely nutritive rather than electrical.
D
When minerals like sodium and potassium dissolve in body fluids they become charged ions; nerve cells open channels to move these ions across their membranes, creating rapid voltage changes (electrical signals) that travel down nerves to tell muscles to contract.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.