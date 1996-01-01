Skip to main content
8. Water and Minerals
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
8. Water and Minerals
8. Water and Minerals / Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health / Problem 10
Problem 10
Why is phosphorus important alongside calcium for bone mineralization?
A
Phosphorus is only a waste product in bone that must be removed regularly to maintain bone strength and does not participate in mineral formation.
B
Phosphorus acts solely as an intracellular signaling molecule in neurons and has no structural or mineral role in skeletal tissue.
C
Phosphorus prevents osteoblasts from producing collagen and therefore reduces the organic matrix allowing pure calcium crystal deposition only in cortical bone.
D
Phosphorus combines with calcium to form hydroxyapatite crystals (calcium phosphate), which are the mineral matrix that gives bone its rigidity and strength.
0
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.