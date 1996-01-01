- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Surgical damage to intestinal lacteals prevents chylomicrons from entering the lymphatic system. Which systemic effect is most likely to follow?
Which statement best contrasts the origin and principal function of micelles versus chylomicrons?
Which small lipid components are most likely to be absorbed directly into blood capillaries (portal circulation) rather than packaged into chylomicrons for lymphatic transport?
Synthesize a brief mechanistic explanation for why chylomicrons, once formed in enterocytes, are directed into lacteals instead of directly into blood capillaries.
Enterocyte A has 9.0 mmol of free fatty acids available and 3.0 mmol of glycerol-3-phosphate. Assuming all components are perfectly used and each triglyceride requires three fatty acids and one glycerol backbone, how many mmol of triglyceride can be reassembled?
A meal rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) would most likely lead to which of the following absorption patterns?
Why is fat digestion considered limited in the mouth and stomach compared with the small intestine?
Experimental data show that insulin administration in the postprandial state increases LPL activity in adipose tissue. What is the most plausible physiological interpretation of this observation?
Which term names the intestinal cells that absorb digested lipid components and reassemble triglycerides?
Which of the following best defines a micelle in the intestinal lumen?