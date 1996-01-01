Skip to main content
Digestion of Fats
Digestion of Fats
5. Lipids / Digestion of Fats / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which term names the intestinal cells that absorb digested lipid components and reassemble triglycerides?
A
Hepatocytes, the liver parenchymal cells responsible for synthesizing bile salts and packaging lipids into very-low-density lipoproteins for systemic distribution.
B
Lacteals, the lymphatic capillaries in the intestinal villus that directly perform chemical reassembly of triglycerides within their lumen before transport.
C
Enterocytes, the epithelial cells lining the small intestinal villi responsible for nutrient absorption and intracellular reassembly of lipids.
D
Goblet cells, the mucous-secreting epithelial cells that produce a lipid-carrying mucin layer facilitating passive diffusion of fatty acids into circulation.
