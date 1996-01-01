Skip to main content
Digestion of Fats
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Digestion of Fats
Digestion of Fats
5. Lipids / Digestion of Fats / Problem 6
Problem 6
A meal rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) would most likely lead to which of the following absorption patterns?
A
Preferential incorporation into hepatic VLDL particles within the intestinal lumen prior to any enterocyte interaction, and immediate secretion into systemic veins bypassing the lymphatics.
B
Extensive formation of chylomicrons loaded with intact medium-chain triglyceride molecules that enter lacteals and the lymphatic system because medium chains cannot diffuse into portal blood due to their excessive hydrophobicity.
C
Rapid hydrolysis and absorption of the resulting short- to medium-chain fatty acids directly into portal blood capillaries, with minimal chylomicron formation and lymphatic transport.
D
Complete failure of absorption because medium-chain fatty acids require bile salts to form very large micelles that can be endocytosed by hepatocytes in the intestinal lumen itself.
