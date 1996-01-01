Skip to main content
Digestion of Fats
Digestion of Fats
5. Lipids / Digestion of Fats / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which statement best contrasts the origin and principal function of micelles versus chylomicrons?
A
Micelles and chylomicrons are identical complexes composed mainly of apolipoproteins and cholesterol esters, both synthesized in the liver and released directly into the bloodstream to equilibrate dietary lipid distribution before intestinal absorption.
B
Micelles are intracellular lipid droplets synthesized by enterocytes for long-term storage, whereas chylomicrons are bile-derived micellar fragments that dissolve triglycerides within the lumen to facilitate immediate portal absorption.
C
Micelles are lipoproteins secreted into lymph by lacteals following chylomicron breakdown, while chylomicrons are aqueous micellar structures that transiently appear in bile and then enterocytes during fasting to shuttle short-chain fatty acids into portal blood.
D
Micelles are bile salt–phospholipid aggregates formed in the intestinal lumen to ferry digested lipids to enterocyte membranes; chylomicrons are lipoprotein particles assembled inside enterocytes to transport reassembled triglycerides and other lipids through lymph and blood to peripheral tissues.
