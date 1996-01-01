Skip to main content
Back
Digestion of Fats
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Digestion of Fats
5. Lipids / Digestion of Fats / Problem 1
Problem 1
Surgical damage to intestinal lacteals prevents chylomicrons from entering the lymphatic system. Which systemic effect is most likely to follow?
A
Development of hyperaminoacidemia due to enhanced co-transport of peptides with untransported chylomicrons into systemic veins, increasing plasma protein synthesis and masking any lipid-related symptoms.
B
Immediate rerouting of chylomicrons through the portal vein to the liver with no physiological consequence because the vascular endothelium permits chylomicron-sized particles to pass freely into portal circulation.
C
Decreased delivery of dietary long-chain triglyceride–derived lipids to peripheral tissues via chylomicrons, resulting in reduced postprandial plasma chylomicron concentrations and impaired peripheral lipid availability; this can cause fat malabsorption symptoms despite intact micelle formation and enterocyte reassembly.
D
A compensatory increase in biliary bile salt secretion that dissolves chylomicrons in the lumen and allows absorption of intact lipoproteins directly into the systemic arterial circulation via the intestinal brush border.
