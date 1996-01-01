- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A patient eats a fat-free salad containing beta-carotene (a provitamin A). Compared to eating the same salad with an added tablespoon of olive oil, which outcome is most likely?
A patient with prolonged anorexia has not eaten for six weeks. Which pattern of fat-soluble vitamin status would you expect, and why?
A clinician suspects inadequate vitamin D synthesis in an elderly, institutionalized patient with fractures despite adequate calcium intake. Which laboratory pattern most supports vitamin D deficiency as the primary cause?
Which clinical sign is most specifically associated with severe vitamin A deficiency affecting vision?
A patient with chronic adipose wasting (lipodystrophy) is noted to develop vitamin D deficiency more quickly than peers. Which mechanism best explains this observation?
A patient with cholestatic liver disease shows prolonged prothrombin time (PT), bruising, and low plasma phylloquinone (K1). What mechanism best explains these findings, and what is the appropriate immediate management?
Design a brief clinical monitoring plan (choose the best option) for a patient who took excessive vitamin A supplements for months and now stopped; which monitoring elements prioritize safety and why?
Construct a plausible dietary recommendation for a patient with pancreatic insufficiency to maximize absorption of fat‑soluble vitamins. Which combination is best and why?
A 68-year-old on chronic warfarin therapy has a marked decrease in INR after starting a high‑kale diet. Which mechanisms explain this change, and how should therapy be adjusted?
Which of the following correctly distinguishes K1 (phylloquinone) and K2 (menaquinone)?