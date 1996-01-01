Skip to main content
7. Vitamins / Fat-Soluble Vitamins / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which clinical sign is most specifically associated with severe vitamin A deficiency affecting vision?
A
Uncontrolled hypercalcemia and nephrocalcinosis from overactive bone resorption and abnormal vitamin D signaling.
B
Night blindness (difficulty seeing in low light) progressing to xerophthalmia and corneal ulceration.
C
Spontaneous bruising and mucosal bleeding due to impaired prothrombin activation.
D
Peripheral neuropathy and paresthesia of the lower limbs due to demyelination of sensory neurons.
