Nutrition
Back
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
7. Vitamins / Fat-Soluble Vitamins / Problem 2
Problem 2
A patient with prolonged anorexia has not eaten for six weeks. Which pattern of fat-soluble vitamin status would you expect, and why?
A
All fat-soluble vitamins will be rapidly excreted within days, causing immediate deficiency symptoms across A, D, E, and K during the first week of anorexia.
B
Because fat-soluble vitamins are not stored, deficiency will present as severe coagulopathy from lack of vitamin K within 48 hours and blindness from vitamin A within the first week.
C
Only water-soluble vitamin deficiencies matter during fasting; fat-soluble vitamin status is unaffected because endogenous synthesis maintains levels indefinitely despite zero intake.
D
Vitamin A stores in the liver may maintain serum retinol relatively well for weeks; vitamin D stored in adipose may also persist, but depletion and deficiency signs depend on prior stores—A and D toxicity risk remains if large stores existed before fasting.
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.