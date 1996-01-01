Skip to main content
Back
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Fat-Soluble Vitamins
7. Vitamins / Fat-Soluble Vitamins / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which of the following correctly distinguishes K1 (phylloquinone) and K2 (menaquinone)?
A
K1 is abundant in green leafy vegetables and is the major dietary source; K2 is produced by gut bacteria and is found in some animal and fermented foods.
B
Both K1 and K2 are water-soluble vitamins, rapidly excreted in urine, and do not participate in carboxylation of bone proteins.
C
K2 is the major plant-derived form found in leafy greens and provides anticoagulant effects, whereas K1 is synthesized exclusively by gut microbes and stored in adipose tissue.
D
K1 exclusively activates osteocalcin while K2 functions only in hepatic clotting factor production; they have completely separate tissue specificities.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.