Why is pepsin secreted as pepsinogen rather than as active pepsin inside gastric glands?
Which part of the large intestine acts as a pouch at the junction with the small intestine and commonly bears the appendix, and which region temporarily stores feces prior to defecation?
Which statement best describes how the mouth and esophagus contribute to digestion before chyme reaches the stomach?
What is the principal functional role of brush border enzymes in the small intestine?
Trace the correct sequence for starch digestion from the mouth until absorption in a healthy person:
Which statement correctly states the complementary roles of bile and pancreatic juice in fat digestion within the small intestine?
Which sequence of events correctly describes how hydrochloric acid and pepsinogen work together to digest proteins while minimizing damage to the gastric gland cells that produce them?
A patient with a surgical injury has a permanently relaxed pyloric sphincter that allows rapid gastric emptying (dumping) into the small intestine. Evaluate the likely immediate and downstream nutritional consequences and the physiologic reasoning behind them.
A patient develops an autoimmune gastritis that destroys mucus-secreting cells in the stomach mucosa. Which of the following best explains why this predisposes the patient to gastric ulcers and how treatment might address the pathophysiology?
Which of the following correctly matches the terms bolus, chyme, and feces with their typical locations in the digestive tract?