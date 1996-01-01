Skip to main content
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Trace the correct sequence for starch digestion from the mouth until absorption in a healthy person:
A
Brush border enzymes begin in the stomach → salivary lipase completes digestion in the colon → pancreatic proteases absorb monosaccharides
B
Pancreatic lipase begins starch digestion in the duodenum → bile converts starch into amino acids → salivary amylase absorbs them in the stomach
C
Pepsin from the stomach converts starch to glucose which is absorbed in the ileum without need for pancreatic enzymes
D
Salivary amylase begins starch breakdown in the mouth → pancreatic amylase continues digestion in the small intestine → brush border enzymes finish conversion to monosaccharides for absorption across enterocytes
