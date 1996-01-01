Skip to main content
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the principal functional role of brush border enzymes in the small intestine?
A
They complete the final steps of carbohydrate and peptide digestion at the enterocyte surface so products are small enough (monosaccharides, di/tripeptides, amino acids) for immediate absorption into epithelial cells
B
They secrete bile and pancreatic enzymes directly into the lumen to emulsify fats before pancreatic secretions arrive
C
They pump iron and calcium into the lumen to increase mineral concentrations and slow absorption
D
They primarily synthesize large complex carbohydrates de novo to be exported into the bloodstream
