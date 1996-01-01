Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 10
Next
3. The Human Body & Digestion / Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why is pepsin secreted as pepsinogen rather than as active pepsin inside gastric glands?
A
Pepsinogen is less energy expensive to produce than pepsin and therefore secreted to conserve ATP inside gland cells
B
Pepsinogen acts as a hormone to stimulate mucus production rather than as an enzyme, and is later repurposed into pepsin by liver enzymes
C
To prevent autodigestion of the gastric gland proteins and cells; pepsinogen is inactive until converted to pepsin by low pH in the stomach lumen
D
Pepsinogen functions as an acid buffer inside glands and only becomes enzymatically active when neutral pH is reached, which never happens in the lumen
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.