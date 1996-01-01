- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A pediatric clinic serving refugees notices increased rates of growth delay and frequent infections in several children whose families primarily consume unleavened sorghum-based flatbreads. Which nutrient deficiency is most consistent with these signs and the dietary context, and why?
Design a short evidence-based recommendation for a public-health program in a temperate region where local soils are low in selenium but the commercial food supply imports produce from selenium-replete regions. Your recommendation should state whether population-wide selenium supplementation is justified and why.
Which factor most directly explains why a person who eats diverse foods from supermarkets in developed countries is unlikely to be selenium-deficient, despite living in a region with low soil selenium?
Create an evidence-based counseling point contrasting manganese with magnesium for a patient confused about the two minerals. Which counseling statement best synthesizes their differences relevant to a typical diet?
Which food list most accurately represents good dietary sources of manganese according to the lesson?
A dietetic intern claims that adding calcium-fortified orange juice to a breakfast of fortified cereal and spinach will improve zinc absorption because vitamin C enhances mineral uptake. Critically evaluate this claim with respect to zinc and iron interactions explained in the lesson.
Which brief statement correctly contrasts manganese and magnesium based on the lesson?
Which dietary pattern would most increase typical manganese intake toward the RDA range of 1.8–2.3 mg/day?
Calculate the percent of RDA for selenium provided by a day's intake containing 1 serving of Brazil nuts (1 nut ≈ 68 µg selenium) and 150 g tuna (selenium 40 µg). Use adult RDA = 55 µg. Show calculations and give the percent rounded to nearest whole percent.
Which experimental finding would most challenge the assertion that zinc supplementation can shorten the duration of common colds?