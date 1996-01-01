Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Other Trace Minerals
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Other Trace Minerals
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
8. Water and Minerals / Other Trace Minerals / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which brief statement correctly contrasts manganese and magnesium based on the lesson?
A
Magnesium has no enzymatic roles and functions only as an inert structural mineral, while manganese regulates blood pH directly and is required in gram amounts daily.
B
Manganese and magnesium are chemically identical in biological systems, and therefore interchangeable in dietary recommendations and toxicity profiles across all populations.
C
Manganese is a vitamin and needs to be synthesized by gut bacteria, while magnesium is exclusively obtained from animal products and has no role in metabolism.
D
Both manganese and magnesium act as enzyme cofactors in metabolism; magnesium is a major mineral and electrolyte whereas manganese is a trace mineral (RDA ~1.8–2.3 mg) and toxic only at very high doses or in industrial exposures.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.