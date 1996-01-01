Skip to main content
Which dietary pattern would most increase typical manganese intake toward the RDA range of 1.8–2.3 mg/day?
Daily consumption of whole grains (e.g., oatmeal), nuts, legumes, and mollusks combined, because these foods are relatively rich in manganese and would raise intake into the RDA range.
A strictly peeled-fruit and refined-white-rice diet with minimal whole grains or nuts, since peeling fruit concentrates manganese in the edible portions more than whole grains do.
Adopting a diet solely of processed snack foods and sodas which are universally high in manganese by food processing, making manganese deficiency impossible in industrialized food patterns.
Consuming only dairy and lean poultry each day, because milk and chicken are the richest sources of manganese and will typically exceed the RDA alone.
