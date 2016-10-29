- Download the worksheet to save time writing
An experimental drug causes cytoplasmic ribosomes to aggregate and be sequestered inside a membrane-bound compartment distinct from their normal cytosolic distribution. Analyze and predict the multi-step consequences for protein synthesis and cellular physiology.
Chromatin acetylation is experimentally increased at multiple loci across a cell line. Analyze and predict the most likely pattern of gene expression and a plausible dietary metabolite that might contribute to increased acetylation.
Which of the following best defines a gene and its relationship to gene expression? (Choose the most concise, correct definition. Use recall strategy.)
Which of the following succinctly explains differential gene expression? (Use recall strategy.)
Which definition correctly captures the essence of epigenetics? (Use recall.)
Create a short, evidence-based dietary plan aimed at lowering expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines in an at-risk adult. Which combination most plausibly applies nutrigenomics principles to achieve the goal?
Which mechanism best describes how two cells with identical DNA can become a muscle cell and a neuron? Use conceptual reasoning about gene regulation.
An enzyme in glycolysis is downregulated by 60% in hepatocytes. Analyze and predict likely metabolic consequences at the cellular level, considering substrate accumulation and flux through alternative pathways.
Design a concise experimental approach (choose the best combination) to demonstrate differential gene expression between cultured muscle and neural cells, indicating the measurement method and expected outcome. Use experimental-design synthesis.
Using codon–anticodon pairing rules, determine which tRNA anticodon sequence (5' to 3') would pair with the mRNA codon 5'-AUG-3'. Show your base-pair reasoning.