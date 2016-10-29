Skip to main content
6. Proteins / Protein Synthesis / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which mechanism best describes how two cells with identical DNA can become a muscle cell and a neuron? Use conceptual reasoning about gene regulation.
A
Muscle cells and neurons have different mitochondrial DNA, which encodes the proteins responsible for the main functional differences between these cell types.
B
Gene duplication in early embryogenesis creates extra copies of muscle-specific genes in muscle progenitors while neuron progenitors keep copies of neural genes intact.
C
All cells express all genes equally; specialization is determined only by the nutrients around a cell at any moment and does not involve gene regulation.
D
Cell-type-specific transcription factors and epigenetic modifications selectively activate and repress different genes, leading to distinct protein expression patterns that produce specialized cell functions.
