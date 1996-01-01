Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Water
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Water
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
8. Water and Minerals / Water / Problem 8
Problem 8
Create a short emergency protocol for an athletic event to prevent and respond to suspected hyponatremia in competitors. Which sequence of actions is most appropriate?
A
Prevent by educating athletes to drink to thirst and use electrolyte-containing fluids during prolonged events; if neurologic symptoms occur (confusion, seizures), treat as possible hyponatremia — stop oral fluids, call emergency services, and prepare for urgent medical assessment and possible hypertonic saline administration rather than continued plain water
B
Prevent by instructing athletes to drink only plain water at predetermined intervals regardless of thirst; if symptoms occur, give the athlete more water quickly to restore blood volume and then delay medical care until hydration is observed for several hours
C
Prevent by mandating sports drinks at every aid station but never offer plain water; if a competitor is symptomatic, induce vomiting to reduce circulating fluid volume quickly and then encourage bed rest
D
Prevention is unnecessary because hyponatremia is almost always caused by contaminated water sources; if symptoms occur, immediately give large amounts of fruit juice to restore electrolytes and avoid medical services unless symptoms persist for days
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.