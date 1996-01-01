Skip to main content
Water
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Water
8. Water and Minerals / Water / Problem 1
Problem 1
Red blood cells are placed into a hypertonic saline solution (higher solute concentration than inside the cells). What will occur and why?
A
Water will move out of the RBCs into the surrounding solution, causing the cells to shrink (crenate) because water follows the higher extracellular solute concentration
B
Solutes will diffuse into the RBCs through the membrane lowering intracellular osmolarity and thereby drawing additional water into the cells until both compartments have equal solute content
C
There will be no net water movement because osmotic pressure is always perfectly counterbalanced by hydrostatic pressure in isolated cell suspensions
D
Water will move into the RBCs causing them to swell and potentially lyse because cells always take on water when placed in any solution that contains electrolytes
