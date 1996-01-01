Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Back
Water
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Water
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 10
Next
8. Water and Minerals / Water / Problem 2
Problem 2
For a 3-hour marathon in warm conditions, which beverage choice is most appropriate for maintaining hydration and performance for most runners?
A
A sports drink with carbohydrates and electrolytes because long-duration exercise benefits from both fluid replacement and modest carbohydrate/electrolyte replenishment
B
Plain diet soda because artificial sweeteners provide the necessary electrolytes without calories and are preferable to carbohydrate solutions for endurance
C
Full‑fat milk exclusively because its protein and fat content optimally replace lost fluids and prevent muscle cramping during long races
D
Specialty alkalized bottled water with added minerals, since pH adjustment is the most important determinant of exercise performance and hydration during long races
AI tutor
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.