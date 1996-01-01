- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Evaluate the following dietary prescription for a malnourished elderly patient: 'Limit carbohydrates to <20% of energy and increase fat to 60% to promote ketone-mediated brain fuel and reduce appetite.' Is this appropriate? Justify your answer.
Design a short explanation integrating ketosis, gluconeogenesis, and protein sparing to predict physiological changes during the first two weeks of a very-low-carbohydrate (keto) diet in a healthy adult.
Construct a one-sentence explanation appropriate for patients describing why adequate carbohydrate intake 'spares' body protein.
A clinician must decide whether a malnourished patient should receive additional carbohydrates or amino acids to prevent muscle wasting. Based on gluconeogenesis and protein sparing, which intervention is more appropriate and why?
Which statement correctly distinguishes ketosis from ketoacidosis?
Which description best explains gluconeogenesis and its consequence during prolonged low carbohydrate intake?
Which carbohydrate type is most associated with improved bowel regularity and reduced LDL cholesterol when included in the diet?
Which of the following best explains why red blood cells (RBCs) depend exclusively on glucose for ATP production?
Which non-carbohydrate substrate is commonly used for gluconeogenesis during prolonged fasting?
Consider two individuals: one with prolonged starvation and one with type 1 diabetes with insufficient insulin. Both have elevated ketones. Which individual is at higher risk of ketoacidosis and why? Analyze physiological mechanisms.