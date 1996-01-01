Skip to main content
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
4. Carbohydrates / Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? / Problem 3
Problem 3
Construct a one-sentence explanation appropriate for patients describing why adequate carbohydrate intake 'spares' body protein.
A
Carbohydrates chemically bind to proteins in the blood making them indigestible, which forces the body to synthesize new proteins and therefore increases protein stores.
B
Eating carbohydrates directly converts proteins into fat so no protein is used for energy, which is why proteins are spared when carbs are eaten.
C
Adequate carbohydrate intake provides glucose for energy so the body does not need to break down proteins for gluconeogenesis, thereby preserving proteins for their vital roles in structure, enzymes, and immune function.
D
Carbohydrates replace proteins in cell membranes, so bits of membrane are recycled and proteins are saved from all other physiological tasks.
