Back
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
4. Carbohydrates / Why Do We Need Carbohydrates? / Problem 5
Which statement correctly distinguishes ketosis from ketoacidosis?
Ketosis refers to ketone production caused exclusively by diabetes, whereas ketoacidosis only occurs in healthy individuals on low-carb diets.
Ketosis is the process of converting carbohydrates to ketones during overfeeding, and ketoacidosis is the beneficial correction of blood pH by ketones.
Ketosis is a controlled increase in ketone production used as alternative fuel during low carbohydrate availability; ketoacidosis is an uncontrolled, excessive ketone accumulation that lowers blood pH to dangerous levels.
Ketosis means zero ketone production and normal pH, while ketoacidosis means mild ketone production with no pH change.
