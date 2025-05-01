Alternative Sweeteners definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alternative Sweeteners Sugar substitutes providing sweetness with fewer or no calories, often much sweeter than sucrose and used to reduce caloric intake.

Non-Nutritive Sweeteners Compounds offering sweetness without significant calories or energy, commonly used as sugar alternatives.

Sugar Substitutes Ingredients replacing table sugar in foods and drinks, delivering similar taste with reduced or zero caloric content.

Sucrose Common table sugar used as a reference point for measuring the relative sweetness of alternative sweeteners.

Acceptable Daily Intake Maximum recommended amount of a substance, measured per kilogram of body weight, considered safe for daily consumption.

Caloric Intake Total number of calories consumed, which alternative sweeteners help manage by providing sweetness with fewer calories.