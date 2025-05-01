Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Alternative Sweeteners definitions Flashcards

Alternative Sweeteners definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Alternative Sweeteners
    Sugar substitutes providing sweetness with fewer or no calories, often much sweeter than sucrose and used to reduce caloric intake.
  • Non-Nutritive Sweeteners
    Compounds offering sweetness without significant calories or energy, commonly used as sugar alternatives.
  • Sugar Substitutes
    Ingredients replacing table sugar in foods and drinks, delivering similar taste with reduced or zero caloric content.
  • Sucrose
    Common table sugar used as a reference point for measuring the relative sweetness of alternative sweeteners.
  • Acceptable Daily Intake
    Maximum recommended amount of a substance, measured per kilogram of body weight, considered safe for daily consumption.
  • Caloric Intake
    Total number of calories consumed, which alternative sweeteners help manage by providing sweetness with fewer calories.
  • Relative Sweetness
    Measurement comparing how much sweeter a substance is than sucrose, often hundreds of times greater for alternative sweeteners.
  • Saccharin
    Alternative sweetener commonly found in pink packets, known for being much sweeter than sucrose and containing few or no calories.
  • Sucralose
    Highly potent sweetener, often in yellow packets, used to sweeten foods and beverages without adding calories.
  • Stevia
    Naturally derived sweetener from plants, typically found in green packets, offering high sweetness with minimal calories.
  • Milligrams
    Unit of measurement used to express the acceptable daily intake of alternative sweeteners per kilogram of body weight.
  • Appetite
    Desire to eat, which may be influenced by alternative sweeteners, potentially affecting overall food consumption.
  • Weight Management
    Process of controlling body weight, for which alternative sweeteners are used, though their effectiveness remains under study.
  • FDA Approval
    Official recognition that a sweetener is considered safe for consumption in moderation based on current research.
  • Healthful Diet
    Eating pattern that supports overall well-being, which can include moderate use of alternative sweeteners within recommended limits.