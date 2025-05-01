Diabetes exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is diabetes mellitus? A chronic disease where the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use insulin, leading to hyperglycemia.

Insulin A hormone released by the pancreas that reduces blood glucose levels after eating.

Hyperglycemia A condition characterized by blood glucose levels being too high.

What are the two main types of diabetes mellitus? Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes An autoimmune disorder where the immune system destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

What is the primary treatment for type 1 diabetes? Lifelong insulin therapy via injection or pump.