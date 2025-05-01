Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Diabetes exam Flashcards

Diabetes exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/30
  • What is diabetes mellitus?
    A chronic disease where the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use insulin, leading to hyperglycemia.
  • Insulin
    A hormone released by the pancreas that reduces blood glucose levels after eating.
  • Hyperglycemia
    A condition characterized by blood glucose levels being too high.
  • What are the two main types of diabetes mellitus?
    Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes.
  • Type 1 Diabetes
    An autoimmune disorder where the immune system destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.
  • What is the primary treatment for type 1 diabetes?
    Lifelong insulin therapy via injection or pump.
  • Type 2 Diabetes
    A disorder where body cells become insulin resistant, making insulin less effective.
  • What is insulin resistance?
    A condition where body cells become less responsive to insulin.
  • Beta cells
    Insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.
  • What percentage of diabetes cases are type 1?
    About 5% of all diabetes mellitus cases.
  • What age group is most commonly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes?
    Adolescents between ages 10 and 14.
  • What percentage of diabetes cases are type 2?
    About 90-95% of all diabetes mellitus cases.
  • What is the most common age of diagnosis for type 2 diabetes?
    After age 45, though younger diagnoses are increasing.
  • What is the main difference in insulin production between type 1 and type 2 diabetes?
    Type 1: little to no insulin production; Type 2: insulin resistance initially, then possible low insulin production.
  • Can type 2 diabetes be reversed?
    Yes, often through healthy diet and exercise, leading to remission.
  • What are some severe complications of untreated diabetes?
    Blindness, kidney failure, limb amputation, or death.
  • Is type 1 diabetes an autoimmune disorder?
    Yes, the immune system attacks beta cells in the pancreas.
  • How does the pancreas respond early in type 2 diabetes?
    It produces excess insulin to compensate for insulin resistance.
  • What happens to the pancreas in late-stage type 2 diabetes?
    It becomes overworked and produces less insulin.
  • What is diabetes remission?
    When blood glucose levels return to normal without medication, often after lifestyle changes.
  • Is type 2 diabetes an autoimmune disorder?
    No, it is characterized by insulin resistance, not immune attack.
  • What is the global prevalence of diabetes?
    Over 10% of the global adult population.
  • What is the role of glucose transporters in diabetes?
    They allow glucose to enter cells; in insulin resistance, they are not expressed, so glucose stays in the blood.
  • What is the only current treatment for type 1 diabetes?
    Administration of insulin.
  • Why is hyperglycemia dangerous?
    It can lead to severe health issues like organ damage and death.
  • How does a healthy person's blood glucose respond after eating?
    Blood glucose levels remain relatively low due to effective insulin action.
  • What lifestyle factors increase risk for type 2 diabetes at a younger age?
    Poor nutrition and lack of exercise.
  • Can type 2 diabetes be cured?
    No, but it can often be managed or put into remission.
  • What is the main function of insulin?
    To lower blood glucose levels after meals.
  • What happens if insulin is not effective or not produced?
    Blood glucose remains high, leading to hyperglycemia.