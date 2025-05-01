Diabetes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is diabetes mellitus? Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease where the body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use insulin, leading to high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia).

What hormone is released by the pancreas to reduce blood glucose levels after eating? Insulin is the hormone released by the pancreas to reduce blood glucose levels after eating a meal.

What is hyperglycemia? Hyperglycemia is a condition characterized by blood glucose levels being too high, often due to insufficient insulin action.

List two severe health complications that can result from untreated hyperglycemia. Untreated hyperglycemia can lead to blindness and kidney failure, among other complications.

What percentage of the global adult population suffers from diabetes? More than ten percent of the global adult population suffers from diabetes.

What is the main difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes regarding insulin? Type 1 diabetes involves little to no insulin production due to autoimmune destruction of beta cells, while type 2 diabetes involves insulin resistance where cells do not respond effectively to insulin.