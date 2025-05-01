Diabetes quiz Flashcards

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease where the body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use insulin, leading to high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia).
What hormone is released by the pancreas to reduce blood glucose levels after eating?
Insulin is the hormone released by the pancreas to reduce blood glucose levels after eating a meal.
What is hyperglycemia?
Hyperglycemia is a condition characterized by blood glucose levels being too high, often due to insufficient insulin action.
List two severe health complications that can result from untreated hyperglycemia.
Untreated hyperglycemia can lead to blindness and kidney failure, among other complications.
What percentage of the global adult population suffers from diabetes?
More than ten percent of the global adult population suffers from diabetes.
What is the main difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes regarding insulin?
Type 1 diabetes involves little to no insulin production due to autoimmune destruction of beta cells, while type 2 diabetes involves insulin resistance where cells do not respond effectively to insulin.
What are beta cells and where are they located?
Beta cells are insulin-producing cells located in the pancreas.
What causes type 1 diabetes?
Type 1 diabetes is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking and destroying the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.
Why do people with type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin therapy?
They require lifelong insulin therapy because their pancreas produces little to no insulin due to the destruction of beta cells.
At what age is type 1 diabetes most commonly diagnosed?
Type 1 diabetes is most commonly diagnosed in adolescence, between the ages of 10 and 14.
What is insulin resistance and which type of diabetes is it associated with?
Insulin resistance is when body cells become less responsive to insulin, and it is associated with type 2 diabetes.
How does the pancreas initially respond to insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes?
The pancreas initially compensates by producing excess amounts of insulin to overcome the resistance.
What lifestyle changes can help manage or reverse type 2 diabetes?
Achieving a healthy weight through a nutritious diet and regular exercise can help manage or even reverse type 2 diabetes.
What percentage of diabetes cases are type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes mellitus cases.
At what age is type 2 diabetes most commonly diagnosed, and how is this changing?
Type 2 diabetes is most commonly diagnosed after age 45, but more young people are being diagnosed due to poor nutrition and lack of exercise.