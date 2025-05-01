Diabetes quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Diabetes quiz

Diabetes quiz
  • What is diabetes mellitus?
    Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease where the body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot effectively use insulin, leading to high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia).
  • What hormone is released by the pancreas to reduce blood glucose levels after eating?
    Insulin is the hormone released by the pancreas to reduce blood glucose levels after eating a meal.
  • What is hyperglycemia?
    Hyperglycemia is a condition characterized by blood glucose levels being too high, often due to insufficient insulin action.
  • List two severe health complications that can result from untreated hyperglycemia.
    Untreated hyperglycemia can lead to blindness and kidney failure, among other complications.
  • What percentage of the global adult population suffers from diabetes?
    More than ten percent of the global adult population suffers from diabetes.
  • What is the main difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes regarding insulin?
    Type 1 diabetes involves little to no insulin production due to autoimmune destruction of beta cells, while type 2 diabetes involves insulin resistance where cells do not respond effectively to insulin.
  • What are beta cells and where are they located?
    Beta cells are insulin-producing cells located in the pancreas.
  • What causes type 1 diabetes?
    Type 1 diabetes is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking and destroying the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.
  • Why do people with type 1 diabetes require lifelong insulin therapy?
    They require lifelong insulin therapy because their pancreas produces little to no insulin due to the destruction of beta cells.
  • At what age is type 1 diabetes most commonly diagnosed?
    Type 1 diabetes is most commonly diagnosed in adolescence, between the ages of 10 and 14.
  • What is insulin resistance and which type of diabetes is it associated with?
    Insulin resistance is when body cells become less responsive to insulin, and it is associated with type 2 diabetes.
  • How does the pancreas initially respond to insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes?
    The pancreas initially compensates by producing excess amounts of insulin to overcome the resistance.
  • What lifestyle changes can help manage or reverse type 2 diabetes?
    Achieving a healthy weight through a nutritious diet and regular exercise can help manage or even reverse type 2 diabetes.
  • What percentage of diabetes cases are type 2 diabetes?
    Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes mellitus cases.
  • At what age is type 2 diabetes most commonly diagnosed, and how is this changing?
    Type 2 diabetes is most commonly diagnosed after age 45, but more young people are being diagnosed due to poor nutrition and lack of exercise.