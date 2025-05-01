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For which digestive disorder is a gluten-free diet recommended? A gluten-free diet is recommended for celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder in which consuming gluten damages the villi of the small intestine.

What is the purpose of a gluten-free diet in the management of digestive system disorders? A gluten-free diet is used to manage celiac disease by preventing immune-mediated damage to the small intestine caused by gluten consumption.

What is a characteristic of an elemental diet? An elemental diet consists of nutrients in their simplest, pre-digested forms, making them easy to absorb for individuals with impaired digestive function.

What is the function of the esophageal (cardiac) sphincter in digestion? The esophageal sphincter prevents stomach contents, especially acid, from moving back up into the esophagus. If it fails, it can lead to heartburn or GERD.

How can lifestyle modifications help manage symptoms of GERD? Lifestyle changes such as avoiding trigger foods, elevating the head during sleep, and weight management can reduce GERD symptoms. These strategies help minimize acid reflux into the esophagus.

What are two main causes of peptic ulcers besides H. pylori infection? Peptic ulcers can also be caused by long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and excessive alcohol consumption. Smoking is another contributing factor.