- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which single statement most accurately distinguishes 'hunger' from 'appetite'?
Research often shows that at equal calorie levels, which macronutrient combination increases satiety most and why?
A patient with congenital absence of leptin-producing adipocytes is trying to regulate appetite. Which combined behavioral and dietary plan best compensates for absent leptin signaling to reduce long-term hyperphagia?
Calculation: During an overnight fast a subject's liver releases 12 grams of glucose into the bloodstream via glycogenolysis. Assuming a blood volume of 5.0 L, calculate the approximate increase in blood glucose concentration in mg/dL produced by that release. Show your work and final answer.
Quantitative scenario: If a patient loses 40% of functional small intestinal surface area due to surgical resection and we assume nutrient absorption is directly proportional to surface area, by what percentage would maximum nutrient absorption capacity change? Show your calculations and boxed final numeric answer.
Match the enzyme to its primary substrate: amylase, lipase, pepsin.
Integrative clinical judgement: A patient with short bowel (50% small intestine removed) presents months later with steatorrhea and anemia. Which combination of pathophysiologic explanations best evaluates the primary causes of these findings?
Which description best differentiates peristalsis from segmentation in the digestive tract?
A patient with a surgical injury has a permanently relaxed pyloric sphincter that allows rapid gastric emptying (dumping) into the small intestine. Evaluate the likely immediate and downstream nutritional consequences and the physiologic reasoning behind them.
What is the correct sequence of events in the duodenum immediately after acidic chyme enters from the stomach to prepare nutrients for absorption?
Which statement best defines intestinal absorption as taught in this lesson?
Which scenario is an example of physiologically important endocytosis in the intestinal epithelium?
Which physiological rationale explains why vitamin production by colonic microbes contributes less to systemic vitamin status than dietary absorption in the small intestine?
Which statement best captures a limitation of many commercial probiotic supplements highlighted in the lesson?
Which statement best defines the clinical distinction between occasional heartburn and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)?