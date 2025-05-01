Exercise definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Exercise definitions
  Aerobic Exercise
    Continuous, rhythmic movements that elevate heart rate and breathing, primarily enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition.
  Resistance Training
    Body movements against force, such as weights or bands, aimed at increasing muscle strength, endurance, and bone density.
  Stretching
    Deliberate lengthening of muscles or tendons to improve flexibility, supporting daily activities and overall fitness.
  Cardiorespiratory Fitness
    Ability of the heart and lungs to supply oxygen during sustained physical activity, improved mainly by aerobic exercise.
  Body Composition
    Proportion of fat, muscle, and bone in the body, influenced by both aerobic and resistance exercises.
  Musculoskeletal Fitness
    Strength, endurance, and health of muscles and bones, primarily developed through resistance training.
  Flexibility
    Capacity of muscles and joints to move through their full range of motion, essential for performance and injury prevention.
  Physical Activity Guidelines
    Recommendations outlining minimum weekly exercise amounts for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities to promote health.
  Maximum Heart Rate
    Estimated upper limit of heartbeats per minute during intense activity, calculated as 220 minus age.
  Progressive Overload
    Gradual increase in exercise frequency, intensity, or duration to continually challenge the body and improve fitness.
  FIT Principle
    Framework for exercise program design, emphasizing frequency, intensity, time, and type of activity.
  Warm Up
    Short preparatory activity before exercise, intended to ready the body and mind, reducing injury risk.
  Cooldown
    Post-exercise activity that gradually lowers heart rate and aids recovery after physical exertion.
  Moderate Intensity
    Level of activity that raises heart rate to 50–70% of maximum, suitable for most aerobic exercise recommendations.
  Vigorous Intensity
    Level of activity that elevates heart rate to 70–85% of maximum, providing greater cardiorespiratory benefits.