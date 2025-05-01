Exercise definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Aerobic Exercise Continuous, rhythmic movements that elevate heart rate and breathing, primarily enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition.

Resistance Training Body movements against force, such as weights or bands, aimed at increasing muscle strength, endurance, and bone density.

Stretching Deliberate lengthening of muscles or tendons to improve flexibility, supporting daily activities and overall fitness.

Cardiorespiratory Fitness Ability of the heart and lungs to supply oxygen during sustained physical activity, improved mainly by aerobic exercise.

Body Composition Proportion of fat, muscle, and bone in the body, influenced by both aerobic and resistance exercises.

Musculoskeletal Fitness Strength, endurance, and health of muscles and bones, primarily developed through resistance training.