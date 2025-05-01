Skip to main content
Nutrition
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Calculators
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Study Prep Home
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
My Course
Learn
AI Tutor
Flashcards
Try the app
Exercise exam Flashcards
Back
Exercise exam
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the three main types of exercise?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
What are the three main types of exercise?
Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/30
Related flashcards
Recommended videos
Guided course
02:17
3 Types of Exercises
Bruce Bryan
4
views
Guided course
02:37
Many Benefits of Exercise
Bruce Bryan
3
views
Guided course
01:39
Example 1
Bruce Bryan
4
views
Terms in this set (30)
Hide definitions
What are the three main types of exercise?
Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.
Aerobic Exercise
Continuous, rhythmic movements that increase heart rate and breathing, improving cardiorespiratory fitness.
What is the primary benefit of resistance training?
It builds muscle strength, endurance, size, and bone density.
Stretching
Body movements or positions that lengthen muscles or tendons to improve flexibility.
How do you estimate your maximum heart rate?
Subtract your age from 220.
Cardiorespiratory Fitness
The ability of the heart and lungs to supply oxygen during sustained physical activity.
What is the FIT principle?
A guideline for exercise program design: Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type.
What is progressive overload?
Gradually increasing exercise frequency, intensity, and duration to improve fitness and prevent plateau.
Body Composition
The proportion of fat and non-fat mass in the body.
What is the recommended minimum amount of moderate aerobic activity per week for adults?
At least 150 minutes.
Resistance Training
Exercise involving working against a force to build muscle and bone strength.
Why is flexibility important?
It is critical for all types of exercise and many daily activities.
What are examples of aerobic exercise?
Walking, running, biking, and swimming.
What is the benefit of a warm-up before exercise?
Prepares the mind and body for exertion and reduces injury risk.
Musculoskeletal Fitness
The strength, endurance, and health of muscles and bones.
What is the purpose of a cooldown after exercise?
Gradually lowers heart rate and aids recovery.
What percentage of maximum heart rate defines moderate aerobic activity?
50% to 70% of maximum heart rate.
What are the benefits of regular exercise?
Reduces risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and improves mental and bone health.
How often should muscle-strengthening activities be performed per week?
At least two sessions targeting major muscle groups.
Vigorous Aerobic Activity
Exercise that raises heart rate to 70%–85% of maximum heart rate.
What is the minimum recommended time for vigorous aerobic activity per week?
75 minutes.
Why is gradual progression in exercise important?
To prevent injury and ensure continuous improvement.
What does the 'I' in FIT stand for?
Intensity—the degree of difficulty of the activity.
What is the role of stretching in a fitness program?
Improves flexibility and supports overall fitness.
What does the 'F' in FIT stand for?
Frequency—how often you exercise.
What does the 'T' in FIT stand for (first T)?
Time—the duration of each exercise session.
Is some exercise better than none?
Yes, any exercise is better than none and provides health benefits.
What is the main focus of resistance training?
Building musculoskeletal fitness and improving body composition.
What is the main focus of aerobic exercise?
Improving cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition.
What is the main focus of stretching?
Improving flexibility.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.