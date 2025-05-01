Exercise exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main types of exercise? Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.

Aerobic Exercise Continuous, rhythmic movements that increase heart rate and breathing, improving cardiorespiratory fitness.

What is the primary benefit of resistance training? It builds muscle strength, endurance, size, and bone density.

Stretching Body movements or positions that lengthen muscles or tendons to improve flexibility.

How do you estimate your maximum heart rate? Subtract your age from 220.

Cardiorespiratory Fitness The ability of the heart and lungs to supply oxygen during sustained physical activity.