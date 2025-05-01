Exercise exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What are the three main types of exercise?
    Aerobic exercise, resistance training, and stretching.
  • Aerobic Exercise
    Continuous, rhythmic movements that increase heart rate and breathing, improving cardiorespiratory fitness.
  • What is the primary benefit of resistance training?
    It builds muscle strength, endurance, size, and bone density.
  • Stretching
    Body movements or positions that lengthen muscles or tendons to improve flexibility.
  • How do you estimate your maximum heart rate?
    Subtract your age from 220.
  • Cardiorespiratory Fitness
    The ability of the heart and lungs to supply oxygen during sustained physical activity.
  • What is the FIT principle?
    A guideline for exercise program design: Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type.
  • What is progressive overload?
    Gradually increasing exercise frequency, intensity, and duration to improve fitness and prevent plateau.
  • Body Composition
    The proportion of fat and non-fat mass in the body.
  • What is the recommended minimum amount of moderate aerobic activity per week for adults?
    At least 150 minutes.
  • Resistance Training
    Exercise involving working against a force to build muscle and bone strength.
  • Why is flexibility important?
    It is critical for all types of exercise and many daily activities.
  • What are examples of aerobic exercise?
    Walking, running, biking, and swimming.
  • What is the benefit of a warm-up before exercise?
    Prepares the mind and body for exertion and reduces injury risk.
  • Musculoskeletal Fitness
    The strength, endurance, and health of muscles and bones.
  • What is the purpose of a cooldown after exercise?
    Gradually lowers heart rate and aids recovery.
  • What percentage of maximum heart rate defines moderate aerobic activity?
    50% to 70% of maximum heart rate.
  • What are the benefits of regular exercise?
    Reduces risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and improves mental and bone health.
  • How often should muscle-strengthening activities be performed per week?
    At least two sessions targeting major muscle groups.
  • Vigorous Aerobic Activity
    Exercise that raises heart rate to 70%–85% of maximum heart rate.
  • What is the minimum recommended time for vigorous aerobic activity per week?
    75 minutes.
  • Why is gradual progression in exercise important?
    To prevent injury and ensure continuous improvement.
  • What does the 'I' in FIT stand for?
    Intensity—the degree of difficulty of the activity.
  • What is the role of stretching in a fitness program?
    Improves flexibility and supports overall fitness.
  • What does the 'F' in FIT stand for?
    Frequency—how often you exercise.
  • What does the 'T' in FIT stand for (first T)?
    Time—the duration of each exercise session.
  • Is some exercise better than none?
    Yes, any exercise is better than none and provides health benefits.
  • What is the main focus of resistance training?
    Building musculoskeletal fitness and improving body composition.
  • What is the main focus of aerobic exercise?
    Improving cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition.
  • What is the main focus of stretching?
    Improving flexibility.