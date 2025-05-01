Fiber and Phytochemicals definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Non-nutritive Foods Substances that provide no calories, vitamins, or minerals, yet may offer health benefits when included in the diet.

Fiber Indigestible plant carbohydrate that adds bulk to feces, aiding digestion and linked to lower cancer and heart disease risk.

Phytochemicals Plant-derived compounds, not essential nutrients, associated with reduced inflammation and cancer risk.

Soluble Fiber Type of fiber that dissolves in water, forming a viscous gel in the digestive tract.

Insoluble Fiber Type of fiber that does not dissolve in water, contributing to fecal bulk and easier bowel movements.

Carbohydrates Major energy-providing macronutrients, some forms of which are indigestible and classified as fiber.