Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fiber and Phytochemicals definitions Flashcards

Fiber and Phytochemicals definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Non-nutritive Foods
    Substances that provide no calories, vitamins, or minerals, yet may offer health benefits when included in the diet.
  • Fiber
    Indigestible plant carbohydrate that adds bulk to feces, aiding digestion and linked to lower cancer and heart disease risk.
  • Phytochemicals
    Plant-derived compounds, not essential nutrients, associated with reduced inflammation and cancer risk.
  • Soluble Fiber
    Type of fiber that dissolves in water, forming a viscous gel in the digestive tract.
  • Insoluble Fiber
    Type of fiber that does not dissolve in water, contributing to fecal bulk and easier bowel movements.
  • Carbohydrates
    Major energy-providing macronutrients, some forms of which are indigestible and classified as fiber.
  • Constipation
    Digestive condition often relieved by increased fiber intake due to enhanced fecal bulk and movement.
  • Antioxidants
    Molecules that protect cells from damage, some of which are found among phytochemicals.
  • Polyphenols
    A group of phytochemicals found in plants, often acting as antioxidants and contributing to health benefits.
  • Carotenoids
    Pigmented phytochemicals in plants, some of which function as antioxidants and may reduce disease risk.
  • Flavonoids
    A class of phytochemicals present in many fruits and vegetables, linked to various health-promoting effects.
  • Fecal Bulk
    Increased mass of stool resulting from fiber intake, promoting easier passage through the digestive tract.
  • Plant Compounds
    Bioactive substances found in plants, including phytochemicals, that may influence human health.
  • Varied Diet
    Eating pattern rich in diverse vegetables, enhancing intake of fiber and phytochemicals for overall health.
  • Non-nutritive Sweeteners
    Substances used to replace sugar, providing sweetness without adding calories or nutrients.