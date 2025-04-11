Non-nutritive foods are defined as those that provide no calories or energy for the body, nor do they supply any vitamins or minerals. A common example of non-nutritive foods includes non-nutritive sweeteners, which are often used as sugar substitutes because they impart sweetness without adding calories. However, two specific non-nutritive foods that are associated with health benefits are fiber and phytochemicals.

Fiber is a type of plant material, specifically a carbohydrate that cannot be digested by the body. While carbohydrates are essential nutrients and serve as a major energy source, some carbohydrates are too complex for digestion, meaning they pass through the digestive tract without being absorbed. This undigested fiber plays a crucial role in health by adding bulk to feces, which facilitates easier movement through the digestive system. Increased fiber intake is linked to a reduced risk of certain cancers, heart disease, and weight gain, among other health benefits. Fiber can be categorized into two types: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a viscous gel in the digestive tract, while insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water.

Phytochemicals, derived from the Greek word "phyto" meaning plant, refer to plant compounds that may offer health benefits but are not essential nutrients. There are approximately 10,000 identified phytochemicals, and while their exact mechanisms of action are not fully understood, diets rich in these compounds are associated with reduced inflammation and lower cancer risk. Some phytochemicals, such as polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids, may function as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage. To maximize phytochemical intake, it is recommended to consume a varied diet rich in different vegetables, which also provide significant amounts of fiber.

In summary, incorporating fiber and phytochemicals into your diet through a variety of vegetables can contribute to overall health and well-being.