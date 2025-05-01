Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fiber and Phytochemicals exam Flashcards

Fiber and Phytochemicals exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/26
  • What is a non-nutritive food?
    A food that provides no calories, vitamins, or minerals.
  • Fiber
    A type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by the human body.
  • Phytochemicals
    Plant compounds that may offer health benefits but are not essential nutrients.
  • What are the two main types of fiber?
    Soluble fiber and insoluble fiber.
  • Soluble Fiber
    Fiber that dissolves in water and forms a viscous gel in the digestive tract.
  • Insoluble Fiber
    Fiber that does not dissolve in water and adds bulk to feces.
  • What is the main function of fiber in the digestive tract?
    It adds bulk to feces, helping it move more easily through the digestive tract.
  • How does fiber intake affect cancer and heart disease risk?
    Higher fiber intake is associated with decreased risk of certain cancers and heart disease.
  • Non-nutritive sweeteners
    Substances that taste sweet but provide no calories.
  • What does 'phyto' mean in phytochemicals?
    'Phyto' means plant.
  • Are phytochemicals essential nutrients?
    No, they are not essential but may be beneficial.
  • What are some examples of phytochemicals?
    Polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids.
  • How do phytochemicals potentially benefit health?
    They may reduce inflammation and cancer risk.
  • Antioxidants
    Molecules that protect cells from damage.
  • What is the best way to increase phytochemical intake?
    Eat a varied diet rich in vegetables.
  • Why are fiber supplements sometimes used?
    To relieve constipation by adding bulk to feces.
  • Do all carbohydrates provide energy?
    No, fiber is a carbohydrate that does not provide energy.
  • What happens to fiber in the digestive tract?
    It passes through undigested and is excreted.
  • What is the relationship between fiber and weight gain?
    Higher fiber intake is associated with reduced weight gain.
  • How many phytochemicals have been identified?
    About 10,000 different phytochemicals.
  • What is the main source of fiber and phytochemicals in the diet?
    Vegetables and other plant foods.
  • Viscous gel
    A thick, jelly-like substance formed by soluble fiber in the digestive tract.
  • What is the effect of insoluble fiber on feces?
    It increases fecal bulk and helps prevent constipation.
  • Are the health benefits of phytochemicals fully understood?
    No, the exact mechanisms are not fully known.
  • What is a major energy source for the body?
    Carbohydrates (excluding fiber).
  • What is the role of antioxidants among phytochemicals?
    Some phytochemicals act as antioxidants.