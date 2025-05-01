Fiber and Phytochemicals exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is a non-nutritive food? A food that provides no calories, vitamins, or minerals.

Fiber A type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by the human body.

Phytochemicals Plant compounds that may offer health benefits but are not essential nutrients.

What are the two main types of fiber? Soluble fiber and insoluble fiber.

Soluble Fiber Fiber that dissolves in water and forms a viscous gel in the digestive tract.

Insoluble Fiber Fiber that does not dissolve in water and adds bulk to feces.