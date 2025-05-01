Fiber and Phytochemicals quiz Flashcards
Fiber and Phytochemicals quiz
What is a non-nutritive food?
A non-nutritive food provides no calories, vitamins, or minerals.What are two examples of non-nutritive foods discussed in this lesson?
Fiber and phytochemicals are two examples of non-nutritive foods.What is fiber?
Fiber is a type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by the human body.How does fiber benefit digestion?
Fiber adds bulk to feces, making it easier for waste to move through the digestive tract.What health risks are reduced by a diet high in fiber?
A high-fiber diet is associated with a decreased risk of certain cancers and heart disease.What are the two main types of fiber?
The two main types of fiber are soluble fiber and insoluble fiber.What is the difference between soluble and insoluble fiber?
Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel in the digestive tract, while insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water.Why are fiber supplements sometimes used?
Fiber supplements are used to relieve constipation by adding bulk to feces.What does the term 'phytochemical' mean?
Phytochemical means a plant chemical or plant compound that may benefit the body but is not essential.How many different phytochemicals have been identified?
About 10,000 different phytochemicals have been identified.What health benefits are associated with diets high in phytochemicals?
Diets high in phytochemicals are linked to reduced inflammation and reduced cancer risk.What are some examples of phytochemicals?
Examples of phytochemicals include polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids.How might some phytochemicals work in the body?
Some phytochemicals may act as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage.What is the best way to increase your intake of fiber and phytochemicals?
Eating a varied diet rich in vegetables is the best way to increase fiber and phytochemical intake.Are fiber and phytochemicals considered essential nutrients?
No, fiber and phytochemicals are not considered essential nutrients, but they are associated with health benefits.