Fiber and Phytochemicals quiz Flashcards

Fiber and Phytochemicals quiz
  • What is a non-nutritive food?
    A non-nutritive food provides no calories, vitamins, or minerals.
  • What are two examples of non-nutritive foods discussed in this lesson?
    Fiber and phytochemicals are two examples of non-nutritive foods.
  • What is fiber?
    Fiber is a type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by the human body.
  • How does fiber benefit digestion?
    Fiber adds bulk to feces, making it easier for waste to move through the digestive tract.
  • What health risks are reduced by a diet high in fiber?
    A high-fiber diet is associated with a decreased risk of certain cancers and heart disease.
  • What are the two main types of fiber?
    The two main types of fiber are soluble fiber and insoluble fiber.
  • What is the difference between soluble and insoluble fiber?
    Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel in the digestive tract, while insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water.
  • Why are fiber supplements sometimes used?
    Fiber supplements are used to relieve constipation by adding bulk to feces.
  • What does the term 'phytochemical' mean?
    Phytochemical means a plant chemical or plant compound that may benefit the body but is not essential.
  • How many different phytochemicals have been identified?
    About 10,000 different phytochemicals have been identified.
  • What health benefits are associated with diets high in phytochemicals?
    Diets high in phytochemicals are linked to reduced inflammation and reduced cancer risk.
  • What are some examples of phytochemicals?
    Examples of phytochemicals include polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids.
  • How might some phytochemicals work in the body?
    Some phytochemicals may act as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage.
  • What is the best way to increase your intake of fiber and phytochemicals?
    Eating a varied diet rich in vegetables is the best way to increase fiber and phytochemical intake.
  • Are fiber and phytochemicals considered essential nutrients?
    No, fiber and phytochemicals are not considered essential nutrients, but they are associated with health benefits.