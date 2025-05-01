Fiber and Phytochemicals quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is a non-nutritive food? A non-nutritive food provides no calories, vitamins, or minerals.

What are two examples of non-nutritive foods discussed in this lesson? Fiber and phytochemicals are two examples of non-nutritive foods.

What is fiber? Fiber is a type of carbohydrate from plants that cannot be digested by the human body.

How does fiber benefit digestion? Fiber adds bulk to feces, making it easier for waste to move through the digestive tract.

What health risks are reduced by a diet high in fiber? A high-fiber diet is associated with a decreased risk of certain cancers and heart disease.

What are the two main types of fiber? The two main types of fiber are soluble fiber and insoluble fiber.